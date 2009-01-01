Lockdown : Armed robbers take over Abuja
- 42 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Kubwa one of the major satellite towns in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT is under siege as armed robbers on Friday morning raided 19 houses in Phase 3 extension.
This is just as the lockdown enters its third day Kubwa has become an easy target for hoodlums.
The robbers after robbing the phase 3 extension axis moved to FHA estate in Phase 3 where 5 flats were raided.
At Phase 3 extension various goods from cash to household utensils were carted away.
A victim of the robbers, name withheld said that “my N150k cash was taken and my cell phone collected with a sharp cutlass over my neck.
“This place is fast becoming a haven of criminals because once is 10pm this place becomes a no go area.
“We are now living under perpetual fear even to leave to the market because we hear they will soon start raiding markets.
It was earlier reported that residents got a shocker of their lives when one of the victims dashed to the area police command in Kubwa only to be told he should come back later as they were still asleep.
Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles