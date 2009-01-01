You must explain inhuman treatment against Nigerians – Gbajabiamila tells China





The leadership of the House of Representatives has expressed displeasure over the inhuman treatment meted out on some Nigerians by the Chinese authorities in Beijing.





He said China must explain its humiliating action on Nigerians, adding that the House was waiting to hear from the Chinese ambassador at least by Tuesday next week.





The Speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila said this on Thursday during a meeting with Zhou Pingjian, the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria.





The lawmaker said the inhuman treatment on Nigerians in the Asian country must be addressed forthwith.









Also in attendance at the meeting were the Minority Leader, Rep. Ndudi Elumelu and Deputy Minority Leader, Rep. Toby Okechukwu.





The Speaker went further to say that viral media reports/videos from Beijing showed citizens of the West African nation being forced out of their houses and hotels, rounded up and their passports seized by the Chinese police.





He pointed out that viral videos also showed that some Nigerians were being forced into another 14-day quarantine after the initial 14 days they spent for the same purpose over the Covid-19 pandemic in China.





Gbajabiamila told Pingjian that there should be an official explanation for treating Nigerians in such a manner.





He demanded to know if the Chinese Ambassador has taken up the issue with his home country, adding, “If the diplomatic relationships between our two countries are for the mutual benefits of our citizens, then there must be respect for our citizens, and we should not compromise it.





“As a government, we will not allow Chinese or other nationals to be maltreated just as we will not allow Nigerians to be maltreated in other countries.





“The way you treat your citizens, we expect that’s how you’ll treat others. We will not tolerate our citizens breaking your laws, but the crime of one citizen cannot be used to stigmatize the whole country.





“It appears that’s what happened in this case. You can’t use one brush to smear the whole wall. Whatever the reason, it cannot be used and taken out on the entire community in China”.





In his response, Ambassador Pingjian said though he has not been officially informed about the details of the incident, he would take it up with the home government.





Speaking further, Gbajabiamila said the House will expect feedback from the Ambassador as soon as possible, saying “We are glad you are looking into it but we are hoping to have it at least by Tuesday.





“It is better we nip it in the bud so that it doesn’t escalate to another level. So, by Tuesday, if you have the information to give us, if steps have been taken, let’s talk about it and let’s see the way forward.”









Gbajabiamila confronted Pingjian with the protest video of the incident, where a Nigerian was seen challenging Chinese officials over the maltreatment.

Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com