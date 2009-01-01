Coronavirus patient attempts to escape from Kaduna isolation centre
A Coronavirus patient who attempted to escape from an isolation centre in Kaduna State has been arrested and taken back.
It was gathered that a gallant officer of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, an official of the Corps foiled his attempt to escape on Thursday.
“The patient was captured by Joshua Philip, a Corps Assistant, at the Infectious Disease Control Center, Down Quarters, Kaduna State, spokesperson of the agency,” Ekunola Gbenga, said in a statement.
According to Gbenga, the patient, a male, tried to leave the isolation center for morning prayers without the permission of doctors.
He said this led to a confrontation between “our personnel and the patient, who forcefully picked the keys of the gate of the centre and tried to open the gate to escape, thereby exposing the officer to the virus.”
Mr Philip, who ‘captured’ the patient was given some drugs, and has been instructed to self-isolate for two weeks and call the centre if he develops any symptoms, the statement said.
