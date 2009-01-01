Home | News | General | Coronavirus: NCDC list States with COVID-19 cases, number of infected persons
Coronavirus: NCDC list States with COVID-19 cases, number of infected persons
- 1 hour ago
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, has listed states with confirmed cases of COVID-19.
In a tweet, NCDC disclosed that 20 states already have confirmed cases of COVID-19.
According to the body: “As at 10:20 pm 16th April, number of states with confirmed cases of #COVID19: 19 + FCT
Lagos- 251
FCT- 67
Kano- 21
Osun- 20
Edo- 15
Oyo- 13
Ogun- 9
Katsina- 7
Bauchi- 6
Kaduna- 6
Akwa Ibom- 6
Kwara- 4
Delta- 4
Ondo- 3
Enugu- 2
Ekiti- 2
Rivers-2
Niger- 2
Benue- 1
Anambra- 1
Recall that the NCDC had confirmed fresh 35 cases of COVID-19 in the country.
NCDC disclosed that the new cases were identified in Lagos, Abuja, Kano and Oyo States.
The body said the confirmed cases now brings the tally in the country to 442.
