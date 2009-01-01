Home | News | General | Group raises alarm over attack against former Borno state governor ahead of 2023

- A group in Borno has accused 7 APC chieftains in the state of planning an attack against former Governor Kashim Shettima ahead of 2023

- The civil society group alleged that the party chieftains were annoyed with the results of the state governorship election

- The president of the group alleged that seven party members have already planted a malicious allegation about Shettima on social media

Chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Borno state numbering about 7 have been accused by a group, Coalition of Civil Societies and Media Executives for Good Governance (COCMEGG) of planning to destroy former governor Kashim Shettima with a campaign.

According to The Guardian, Comrade Kenneth Aigbegbele, the president of the civil society group in a statement on Thursday, April 16, said that the chieftains were angry about the outcome 2019 state governorship elections ahead of 2023 polls

Aigbegbele revealed that the chieftains have already planted a malicious allegation on social media, alleging that Shettima has been boasting of being worth $900m in cash and fabricating a fake Wikipedia page to support the claim.

He went on to note that the APC chieftains had hired two ICT experts and social media engagements to edit a Wikipedia page claiming Shettima had also failed to account for N200 billion.

This means that the Borno senator is worth more than the northern state's internally generated revenue in the eight years he ruled as governor.

Aigbegbele further explained that the aim of the party members is to have the former Borno governor humiliated whether by either the EFCC or ICPC or by losing his seat representing Borno Central Senatorial at the polls in 2023 should he seek reelection.

The group's president also expressed worry that these chieftains have been shopping for civil societies to recruit into their mission.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Shettima said that now he is in Abuja he won’t mind being part of the cabals in the current government if he had the opportunity.

Shettima, who is a serving senator was reported to have made the comment when speaking at the 17th edition of the Daily Trust dialogue held in Abuja.

The former governor stated that there is a cabal in every administration, noting that cabals existed in the administration of former American presidents Jimmy Carter and Barrack Obama.

