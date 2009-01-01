Home | News | General | Breaking: Tears and panic in Akwa Ibom as Nigeria loses another medical doctor who showed signs of COVID-19

A medical doctor identified as Dominic Essien has died in Akwa Ibom state after showing symptoms of the deadly coronavirus.

He was a physiotherapist, who owned a private clinic in Uyo and was also a lecturer in the Department of Physiology, University of Uyo, Akwa Ibom state.

More details soon.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...