Home | News | General | Prospective Premier League club owner Bin Salman owns the world's most expensive house (photos)

- Mohammed Bin Salman has splashed £230million on his Chateau

- The Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia is on the verge of buying Newcastle United

- Chateau Louis XIV is modelled on 17th-century French castles

The Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia who recently paid £300million to acquire Premier League club Newcastle United has splashed £230million on the stunning 50,000 sq ft French chateau, SunSport reports.

American model Kim Kardashian had at a time considered the exquisite facility for her wedding with Kanye West before it was bought by the prince.

Chateau Louis XIV is modelled on 17th-century French castles, but was built between 2008-11 in Louveciennes, near Versailles.

PAY ATTENTION: Become a member of the leading sports Facebook group 'Naija Football Fanzone'

The billionaire who had failed in 2015 in his bid to acquire Manchester United actually did not want the public to know about it.

Covid-19: After cancelling lesser Hajj, Saudi suspends Taraweeh prayer in 2 Holy Mosques during Ramadan

He had used shell companies in Luxembourg and France to conceal his ownership of the property.

It was gathered that the property was developed by Emad Khashoggi, the nephew of billionaire arms dealer Adnan Khashoggi.

Emad demolished the original design and rebuilt it with top notch facilities including hi-tech fountains, lights, sound systems and air conditioning are all controlled by iPhone.

Amazingly, the most stunning feature of the Chateau is the meditation room, or chilling room inside the castle's moat.

There’s also an underwater chamber which is transparent with state of the art sturgeon and koi swimming around.

It also has indoor and outdoor pools, a private cinema, a squash court, two ballrooms, and a nightclub.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is currently isolating himself and other member of his family at the £7m Madeira home in Portugal which has two pools and football pitch.

He's premature - Actress Halima Abubakar says as she reveals why she used fake photo to announce son's birth, shares real photo

Ronaldo is one of the richest athletes in the world considering the money he has made since he began his professional football career.

Hardly is there anything money can buy that he won't go for if he really wants such thing and that's why he has many expensive cars and properties.

The former Real Madrid star has been in Portugal since last month when coronavirus became more terrible in Italy in which he was unable to fly back.

And since the Italian Serie A has been put on break, Cristiano Ronaldo decided to stay back in his stunning mansion in Madeira with his kids, Georgina Rodriguez, mother, brother and sister.

The seven storey building where Cristiano Ronaldo is currently isolating himself in was reported to be completed last summer four years after he bought the warehouse and converted it to mansion.

Sports Bants: NFF launches new Super Eagles jersey, is it the best ever? | Legit TV

Funke Akindele party: Police grant Naira Marley bail, say he'll be back when court reopens

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...