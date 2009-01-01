Home | News | General | Ronaldo's Juventus teammate tipped to play till he is 50 under attack

- Gianluigi Buffon is in his second stint with Juventus after spending 17 years with The Old Lady, winning nine titles

- Despite being 42, Buffon is yet to hang his boots

- His former team mates believe the decision should be taken away from him if he keeps on playing

Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon might have to be forced into retirement if he aims to keep playing the beautiful game until he is 50, according to his former teammates.

World cup winning duo Fabio Cannavarro and Fransesco Totti both believe the decision to hang up boots might have to be taken out of Buffon’s hands as he keeps playing ball despite turning 42 in January.

Buffon, considered a modern legend of the game, is approaching the end to another one of his contracts in the summer but is showing no signs of retiring.

He went back to Turin in the summer of 2019 after spending one season with French Champions Paris Saint Germain where he won the Ligue 1 in the 2018/2019 season.

Before moving to France, he spent an impressive 17 years in Turin with the Bianconeri, winning nine Serie A titles, four Coppa Italia titles, and five Supercoppa Italiana titles.

Despite coming to the end of another contract, report has it that Buffon might be gearing up to pen another one-year contract extension.

Cannavaro now believes the legendary goalkeeper who is the only one to date to win the player of the season award, might have to be saved from himself.

In an Instagram Q and A session alongside Roma legend Totti, Cannavaro expressed that sooner or later Buffon might have to make the big decision.

“Well, you'll know it. He won't want to stop, but they will make him stop, which is very different,” he said.

Notably Totti was also compelled to hang his boots in 2017 after spending his entire senior career with Roma.

With the coronavirus bringing football to a halt across Europe and the rest of the world, there is no definitive conclusion to what happens to players whose contracts are supposed to end around June.

As far as Buffon is concerned, he has always insisted he is in his twilight years but just as fans are gearing to commemorate his retirement, he pushes it back.

A critic might argue Buffon might still have ambitions of winning a Champions League, which remains the only piece of silverware lacking in his glittery trophy cabinet.

Having moved back to Juventus just as the club was enjoying the services of serial Champions League winner Cristiano Ronaldo, Buffon will be hopeful this might he his year.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Buffon has disclosed that he had an unforgettable experience when Cristiano Ronaldo struck with a breathtaking overhead kick in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal against him

It was a night Turin rose up to applaud an opponent as the Portuguese striker, who has since moved to Juventus at the start of this season, netted a brace to help his former club Real Madrid to eliminate the Old Lady.

Real went on to defeat Liverpoool 3-1 to clinch the Champions League title for the third consecutive time.

