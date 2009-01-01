Home | News | General | PSG star beats Aubameyang, gets crowned as world’s fastest footballer (here’s a list of the top 10)

- Kylian Mbappe has been named the world’s fastest player

- Inaki Williams and Aubameyang are following closely as well

- French publication Le Figaro claims Mbappe has a maximum speed of 36km/hour

Arsenal star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah have been beaten by PSG striker Kylian Mbappe who has been crowned the world’s fastest footballer.

In a report cited on SunSport, the Frenchman Mbappe has a speed of 36km/hour. Atletico Bilbao youngster Inaki Williams comes second with 35.7km/hour speed.

While the Gunner Aubameyang is in third having a speed of 35.5km/hour in the list released by French publication Le Figaro.

Top 10 world’s fastest players

10. Nacho Fernandez – 34.62km/hour

9. Alvara Odriozola – 34.99km/hour

8. Kingsley Coman - 35km/hour

7. Mohamed Salah - 35km/hour

6. Leroy Sane – 35.04km/hour

5. Kyle Walker – 35.21km/hour

4. Karim Bellarabi – 35.27km/hour

3. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – 35.5km/hour

2. Inaki Williams - 35.7km/hour

1. Kylian Mbappe - 36km/hour

Meanwhile, Terens Puhiri may not be the finest footballer in the world but if we say the 23-year-old Borneo FC winger is the fastest footballer on the planet we may probably not need the verdict of a seer to authenticate it.

Puhiri is more of a speed than even Cristiano Ronaldo at his prime. The young winger combined the tenacity and speed of legendary Jamaican athlete Usain Bolt.

And that has marked him out as a big thing in Indonesian First Division where he is currently plying his football career.

Standing at 5ft 5in, the top winger from Jayapura, Indonesia has often thrown up a dazzling show to the excitement of the fans, but last year the young winger proved he might be the fastest star on the planet.

Puhiri showcased his lightning-quick speed during the 4-0 demolition of Mitra Kukar, ripping defenders apart with a dangerous counter move.

He slung the ball fast beyond the onrushing goalkeeper and gave a daring speed in what may turn out to be his best performance before firing into the net to send the stadium into a frenzy.

Legit.ng had reported last year that Cristiano Ronaldo was named the second fastest player in the Italian Serie A behind Napoli defender Kostas Manolas, reports in Italy claim.

According to Italian news media outlet La Gazzetta dello Sport quoting Football Italia, the Juventus star's speed was set at 34.62km/hour while the Greek defender slightly beats the 34-year-old with a pace of 35.41km/hour.

Simone Zaza of Torino came third recording a top speed of 34.56km/h and Roma's Gianluca Mancini was ranked fourth with 34.46km/hour time.

