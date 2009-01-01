Home | News | General | PSG star beats Aubameyang, gets crowned as world’s fastest footballer (here’s a list of the top 10)
Ronaldo's Juventus teammate tipped to play till he is 50 under attack
I remember your stews, omelette breakfast -Victoria Inyama says as she mourns Mercy Aigbe’s sister

PSG star beats Aubameyang, gets crowned as world’s fastest footballer (here’s a list of the top 10)



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 1 hour ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

- Kylian Mbappe has been named the world’s fastest player

- Inaki Williams and Aubameyang are following closely as well

- French publication Le Figaro claims Mbappe has a maximum speed of 36km/hour

Arsenal star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah have been beaten by PSG striker Kylian Mbappe who has been crowned the world’s fastest footballer.

In a report cited on SunSport, the Frenchman Mbappe has a speed of 36km/hour. Atletico Bilbao youngster Inaki Williams comes second with 35.7km/hour speed.

While the Gunner Aubameyang is in third having a speed of 35.5km/hour in the list released by French publication Le Figaro.

Top 10 world’s fastest players

10. Nacho Fernandez – 34.62km/hour

9. Alvara Odriozola – 34.99km/hour

8. Kingsley Coman - 35km/hour

7. Mohamed Salah - 35km/hour

6. Leroy Sane – 35.04km/hour

5. Kyle Walker – 35.21km/hour

4. Karim Bellarabi – 35.27km/hour

3. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – 35.5km/hour

2. Inaki Williams - 35.7km/hour

DJ Kaywise continues giveaway, prays not to go broke if lockdown is extended again, Zlatan reacts

1. Kylian Mbappe - 36km/hour

PAY ATTENTION: Become a member of the leading sports Facebook group 'Naija Football Fan Zone'

Meanwhile, Terens Puhiri may not be the finest footballer in the world but if we say the 23-year-old Borneo FC winger is the fastest footballer on the planet we may probably not need the verdict of a seer to authenticate it.

Puhiri is more of a speed than even Cristiano Ronaldo at his prime. The young winger combined the tenacity and speed of legendary Jamaican athlete Usain Bolt.

And that has marked him out as a big thing in Indonesian First Division where he is currently plying his football career.

Standing at 5ft 5in, the top winger from Jayapura, Indonesia has often thrown up a dazzling show to the excitement of the fans, but last year the young winger proved he might be the fastest star on the planet.

I don't believe coronavirus exists - Zlatan Ibile maintains as death toll continues to rise worldwide (video)

Puhiri showcased his lightning-quick speed during the 4-0 demolition of Mitra Kukar, ripping defenders apart with a dangerous counter move.

He slung the ball fast beyond the onrushing goalkeeper and gave a daring speed in what may turn out to be his best performance before firing into the net to send the stadium into a frenzy.

Legit.ng had reported last year that Cristiano Ronaldo was named the second fastest player in the Italian Serie A behind Napoli defender Kostas Manolas, reports in Italy claim.

According to Italian news media outlet La Gazzetta dello Sport quoting Football Italia, the Juventus star's speed was set at 34.62km/hour while the Greek defender slightly beats the 34-year-old with a pace of 35.41km/hour.

Simone Zaza of Torino came third recording a top speed of 34.56km/h and Roma's Gianluca Mancini was ranked fourth with 34.46km/hour time.

Tiamiyu Kazeem: SARS killed my son with his glory - mother laments | Legit TV

Super Eagles star finally reveals why he rejected a move to Premier League giants Arsenal

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 169