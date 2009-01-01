PSG star beats Aubameyang, gets crowned as world’s fastest footballer (here’s a list of the top 10)
- 1 hour ago
- 1
- 0
- Kylian Mbappe has been named the world’s fastest player
- Inaki Williams and Aubameyang are following closely as well
- French publication Le Figaro claims Mbappe has a maximum speed of 36km/hour
Arsenal star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah have been beaten by PSG striker Kylian Mbappe who has been crowned the world’s fastest footballer.
In a report cited on SunSport, the Frenchman Mbappe has a speed of 36km/hour. Atletico Bilbao youngster Inaki Williams comes second with 35.7km/hour speed.
While the Gunner Aubameyang is in third having a speed of 35.5km/hour in the list released by French publication Le Figaro.
Top 10 world’s fastest players
10. Nacho Fernandez – 34.62km/hour
9. Alvara Odriozola – 34.99km/hour
8. Kingsley Coman - 35km/hour
7. Mohamed Salah - 35km/hour
6. Leroy Sane – 35.04km/hour
5. Kyle Walker – 35.21km/hour
4. Karim Bellarabi – 35.27km/hour
3. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – 35.5km/hour
2. Inaki Williams - 35.7km/hour
1. Kylian Mbappe - 36km/hour
PAY ATTENTION: Become a member of the leading sports Facebook group 'Naija Football Fan Zone'
Meanwhile, Terens Puhiri may not be the finest footballer in the world but if we say the 23-year-old Borneo FC winger is the fastest footballer on the planet we may probably not need the verdict of a seer to authenticate it.
Puhiri is more of a speed than even Cristiano Ronaldo at his prime. The young winger combined the tenacity and speed of legendary Jamaican athlete Usain Bolt.
And that has marked him out as a big thing in Indonesian First Division where he is currently plying his football career.
Standing at 5ft 5in, the top winger from Jayapura, Indonesia has often thrown up a dazzling show to the excitement of the fans, but last year the young winger proved he might be the fastest star on the planet.
Puhiri showcased his lightning-quick speed during the 4-0 demolition of Mitra Kukar, ripping defenders apart with a dangerous counter move.
He slung the ball fast beyond the onrushing goalkeeper and gave a daring speed in what may turn out to be his best performance before firing into the net to send the stadium into a frenzy.
Legit.ng had reported last year that Cristiano Ronaldo was named the second fastest player in the Italian Serie A behind Napoli defender Kostas Manolas, reports in Italy claim.
According to Italian news media outlet La Gazzetta dello Sport quoting Football Italia, the Juventus star's speed was set at 34.62km/hour while the Greek defender slightly beats the 34-year-old with a pace of 35.41km/hour.
Simone Zaza of Torino came third recording a top speed of 34.56km/h and Roma's Gianluca Mancini was ranked fourth with 34.46km/hour time.
Tiamiyu Kazeem: SARS killed my son with his glory - mother laments | Legit TV
[embedded content]
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles