I remember your stews, omelette breakfast -Victoria Inyama says as she mourns Mercy Aigbe’s sister

Nollywood actress Victoria Inyama has joined Mercy Aigbe to mourn the death of her sister. The actress seemed to have a relationship with her colleague's sister as she took to her personal social media page to mourn her loss.

It was earlier reported that Mercy Aigbe recently lost her sister but the cause of her death was not disclosed. She prayed that her sister, identified simply as Lizzy, had a peaceful rest.

As expected Mercy's fans and colleagues have taken to her Instagram comment section to console her for the sudden loss. Victoria Inyama is one of the celebrities who sympathised with the Mercy.

Infact, she took to her own Instagram page to mourn the loss of Mercy's sister. She shared a photo of the late woman while recalling her many virtues.

In the words accompanying the photo, Inyama described Lizzy as the young lady of London. The actress remembered her as a quiet, loving and a very calm person.

Inyama also recollected that Mercy Aigbe's sister was a very awesome cook. According to her, she remembers her stews and her breakfast omelette with corn beef. She expressed her sadness at Lizzy's sudden demise.

Sympathising with her colleague, Mercy Aigbe, she stated that she is sorry for her loss.

