Home | News | General | Banky W hits the street of Lagos to feed thousands, says it will go on till COVID-19 lockdown is over (photos, video)

- Nigerian singer Banky W has joined hands with residents of Lekki to feed vulnerable people during the coronavirus lockdown

- Banky W noted that they have fed 650 people and intend to increase the number to 1250

- According to the entertainer, the initiative will continue until the lockdown is over

As Nigeria joins other countries in the world to battle the coronavirus pandemic, it has become evident that even beyond the virus; the issue of hunger poses a great threat to residents that have been instructed to stay at home, in other to curb the spread of the virus.

Although the federal and state governments have initiated several stimulus packages to help individuals cope with the situation at hand, there are still complains by vulnerable Nigerians who have no means to feed their family.

Among those who have now risen to the occasion and championed an initiative to complement the effort of the government is Nigerian entertainer, Banky W.

COVID-19: Presidential aide, others distribute food items during lockdown

The music star in collaboration with residents of Lekki and the Lekki Food Bank, fed over 650 people and they intend to increase the number to 1250.

PAY ATTENTION: Read best news on Nigeria's #1 news app

Banky W via a post on his Instagram page disclosed that they intend to run the initiative every day until the COVID-19 lockdown is over.

"We plan to do this everyday during the lockdown, by God's grace and with the support of the community. We are not Government. We are regular citizens just trying to play our part to help the less fortunate in our community," his post read in part.

Check out the post shared by Banky W below:

PAY ATTENTION: Get your daily relationship tips and advice on Africa Love Aid group

In a related story, Legit.ng previously reported that in a bid to ensure that people do not stay hungry while they are at home, actress Toyin Abraham decided to step up and do something about it. The mother of one donated foodstuff and hand sanitisers to poor Nigerians across the country.

This is just the beginning - Burna Boy says as he reacts to fire incident at AGF's office (video)

The movie star donated 40 bags of rice and garri to people in Lagos, including 190 hand sanitisers to people on Twitter. The kind woman also gave out 50 cartons of noodles, 50 bags of rice and 100 sanitizers to people in Abeokuta, Ogun state.

PAY ATTENTION: NAIJ.com upgrades to Legit.ng: a letter from our Editor-in-Chief Bayo Olupohunda

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng We have upgraded to serve you better

The Nigerian government cannot handle this pandemic - Woman | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...