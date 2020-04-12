Home | News | General | Wedding guests contract coronavirus after ignoring social distancing directives

- Seven people contracted coronavirus after ignoring travel warnings and graced a wedding recently

- Matt and Jess Muir got married on March 20 amid the coronavirus pandemic

- One of the guests described the ceremony as the greatest wedding ever

Seven people have contracted coronavirus after a couple ignored travel warnings to go ahead with their dream Bali wedding.

Daily Mail reports that the couple identified as Matt and Jess Muir got married at the Villa Shalimar in Canggu on March 20 before returning to their home in Newcastle.

Matt and Jess Muir. Photo credit: Daily Mail

Source: UGC

Legit.ng gathers that one of the guests that contracted the deadly disease said that the wedding was the greatest wedding ever.

One of the wedding guests described the wedding as the greatest wedding ever. Photo credit: Daily Mail

Source: UGC

The bride said: "Thinking about how appreciative and thankful we are of the sacrifice each one of them made to celebrate our special day! It meant the absolute world to us!"

Matt and Jess Muir got married on March 20 amid the coronavirus pandemic. Photo credit: Daily Mail

Source: UGC

According to one of the guests who contracted the disease, everyone had recovered and no one needed hospital treatment.

Tragic as couple who had been married for 60 years die the same day of coronavirus (photo)

"We all came home, we didn't even know we had it, there were no symptoms. Then one person got tested and was positive so we all got tested," they told Daily Mail Australia.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

In other news, a 28-year-old heavily pregnant Ghanaian nurse in the United Kingdom has died after contracting the deadly COVID-19 disease.

Mary Agyeiwaa Agyapong tested positive on April 5 and was admitted to the Luton & Dunstable Hospital, where she worked, on April 7.

She died following an emergency caesarean section to deliver and save her baby daughter on Sunday, April 12, 2020.

A statement from the Luton and Dunstable Hospital noted that the little girl is understood to be alive but it is not yet clear if she has tested positive for the disease.

Colleagues at Luton and Dunstable Hospital said Mary, who had no underlying health conditions, was “a fabulous nurse, and a great example of what we stand for”.

Funke Akindele better seek forgiveness from her father’s burial ground - Man says, gives reason

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man, Braam Botha, inspired South Africans with his social media post. He revealed his grandmother celebrated her 84th birthday on that day.

Botha posted snaps of his granny, who had a cake for the celebration. However, instead of relaxing and enjoying a slice of the cute pink cake, she used her time to make masks for South Africans.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng We have updated to serve you better

Coronavirus: People from other countries are happy, Nigerians are not | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...