- Lionel Messi is set to sign a new deal that will have an effect on Neymar's return to Barcelona

- The ex-vice president believes the current pandemic would reduce the PSG star's market value

- Barcelona tried to bring Neymar back to the Camp Nou last summer but failed to reach an agreement with PSG

Lionel Messi new contract could also make room for the signing of Paris Saint Germain striker Neymar.

The Spanish champions' plot to re-sign the Brazil international last summer hit a brick wall after Barca failed to reach an agreement with the French side.

Neymar left Camp Nou to Parc des Princes for a world record fee of £198million in 2017 but the 28-year-old has confessed that he wants to return to the club where he won the Champions League in the 2014-15 season.

And former Barcelona Vice-President Emili Rousaud believes the forward could be re-signed in a cheaper deal due to the effect the COVID-19 crisis have on the transfer market.

Rousaud who stepped down from his position at Camp Nou in April due to protest at how the club is being run said: "I think it's possible that Neymar could return in the summer. It does not seem to me an impossibility at all.

"We will have to see if it opens or not. I have a feeling that the pandemic will lead to some deflation in player prices, which is good for buyers but bad for sellers.

"We will have to see how all these factors are rebalanced."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Martin Braithwaite has claimed that he is the fastest player in the present Barcelona squad.

The Danish striker was an emergency signing from Leganes after Barca ruled Ousmane Dembele out for the rest of the season.

He has made three appearances so far for La Blaugrana before the outbreak of the deadly Coronavirus.

Braithwaite was asked in a question and answer section on Twitter that if there is anything Messi can not do.

Legit.ng also claimed that Neymar has thrown his weight behind his mum who recently announced her relationship with Tiago Ramos.

The 52-year-old Nadine Goncalves who recently separated with Neymar Snr, is now dating a 22-year-old computer game fan Tiago Ramos who is also six-years younger than Neymar.

Nadine was all loved up in the picture posted on her Instagram handle with Tiago in the garden. The caption read: "The inexplicable cannot be explained, you live it..."

