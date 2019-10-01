Home | News | General | NMA mourns as medical doctor dies of COVID-19 in Akwa Ibom

Nigerian Medical Association, NMA

By Harris Emanuel

Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), Akwa Ibom state branch has been thrown into mourning following the death of a medical doctor, Dr Dominic Essien of the dreaded COVID 19.

The state chairman, Dr Nsikak Nyoyoko broke the news of the death of the renewed Physiotherapist, while addressing members of the association in Uyo, the state capital.

He said, “Today, we have lreason to be sad I was called last night by a colleague who intimated me that one of our colleagues was sick with a week history of fever, cough and shortness of breath which worsened yesterday with his SPO2 as low as 72%, requiring him to be placed on oxygen at his clinic.

“I immediately called upon a member of the State COVID-19 Response Team to swing into action and somehow, later last night, our colleague was admitted into ISH and managed by specialists in respiratory medicine.

“With the symptoms elucidated above, a suspicion of COVID-19 was entertained and he had his sample taken today awaiting transportation to the laboratory for COVID-19 testing.

“Unfortunately, this revered Colleague of ours died mid-afternoon today. Details of the case management are still sketchy as attempts to reach members of the incident Management Committee (IMC) was unsuccessful as they were out for a meeting.”

According to him, “Dr Dominic Essien was a revered colleague of many parts and a renowned Private Practitioner, a Physiotherapist and a Lecturer in the Department of Physiology, University of Uyo.”

He added, “We have just lost a Friend, Colleague and a brother. Its been a sad day for us at NMA Akwa Ibom State but be rest assured that the lessons learnt from this tragic event would not pass in vain.

“I want to urge all our members to remain calm, stay safe and please reach out to a colleague or the Association when in need of help. “

