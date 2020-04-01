Home | News | General | Funke Akindele Shares First Photo Online Since She Got Arrested

Popular Nigerian movie star, Funke Akindele has shared her first photo online since her arrest.

Funke Akindele Bello is finally back on social media after her arrest for violating lockdown rules.

She shared the photo seen above on Instagram and simply captioned it ‘breathe’.

It will be recalled that the actress and husband Abdul Rasheed Bello aka JJC Skills were sentenced to two weeks of community service and N100,000 fine each.

The couple attracted the punishment after they broke the stay at home order by the government and held a party in their house with over 20 persons in attendance

