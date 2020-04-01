Ex-Kano Attorney-General, Aliyu Umar Is Dead

He reportedly passed away in the early hours of Friday at about 4:00 am after a brief illness.
The Nation reports that former Kano State Attorney-General and commissioner for justice, Aliyu Umar, SAN has died.
He died in early hours of Friday at about 4:00 am after a brief illness.
He has since been buried, according to Islamic rites
Late Aliyu Umar was reputed to be a fiery criminal law expert, one of the best in Nigeria
