78% Of Nigerians Support COVID-19 Lockdown – Lai Mohammed
REVEALED: Atiku’s Son Fails To Recover From Coronavirus 4 Weeks After Testing Positive

Coronavirus: 7,000 Nigerians tested for COVID-19 – NCDC



  • 2 hours 39 minutes ago
The Director General of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, Chikwe Ihwkweazu has said about 7,000 Nigerians have been tested for COVID-19.

Ihekweazu made the disclosure during the daily briefing of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 in Abuja, on Thursday.

The NCDC DG also disclosed that they will soon be releasing the number of tests done weekly.

He said: “With respect to the number of persons that have been tested, so far, we are just around 7,000 but we want to release the numbers and potentially even give a breakdown of what we tested in every lab within the network.

“We have agreed every Friday by 6pm to announce the number of tests for that week.”

Meanwhile, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nigeria currently stands at 442.

This followed confirmation of 35 new cases by NCDC in Lagos, Abuja, Kano and Oyo States yesterday.

