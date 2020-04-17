Home | News | General | Welcome, baby Abiodun - Actress Yewande Adekoya says as she delivers baby girl (photo)

Congratulations are in order as Nollywood actress Yewande Abiodun put to birth a beautiful baby girl. The Elemosho actress took to her social media page to share the good news with her fans and followers on Friday, April 17, 2020.

The movie star expressed gratitude to God for safe delivery as she welcomes her baby girl into the world. She shared a photo of her and husband on her official Instagram page.

The new mother also shared a photo of her daughter, although, it was just one of her hands that was showing. The excited mum described her daughter as her princess while noting that their lives together has just begun.

"You are part of us now, my little one," she said.

As expected, fans, followers and her colleagues took to her comment section to celebrate with her.

monsuru_omoalfa: "Congrats sister"

aremumimostwantedlikecrudeoil: "Congratulations"

jideawobona: "Awwwwwwwwww.....our baby is here. Congratulations"

iamoyita: "Congratulations"

tundeowokoniran: "Congrats mam"

debbie_shokoya: "Woooow!! Congratulations Fam"

bosealaoo: "Awwwwww big congratulations sis"

therealremisurutu: "Congratulations darling"

chief_femibranch: "Yeeessssooooooo blessed be God who has indeed done great things! Congratulations my darling Yewande and my dear brother Abbey. May God bless your little bundle of miracles."

In a related celebrity story, Legit.ng earlier reported that actor Ibrahim Chattah and wife welcome baby girl. The actor’s colleague, actress Bisola Badmus shared the good news on her social media page.

The film star shared a photo of Chatta and his wife on her Instagram page accompanied by her congratulatory message. Badmus also shared the baby’s photo, welcoming the adorable girl into the world.

In the photo she shared online, the actor's baby girl was dressed in a lovely pink dress and wrapped in a light purple shawl. The baby girl is in addition to their first child, who is a boy. Celebrities and fans took to Badmus comment section to congratulate the actor.

