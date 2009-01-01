Home | News | General | COVID-19: Nurse left in total shock, almost in tears over what a stranger did for her in a store, details explained

A nurse was amazed by the kind of kindness shown towards her while shopping for groceries.

The lady identified as Isobelle Ellen was given a special treat by a stranger who offered to pay for her shopping.

Taking to her Facebook page, excited Ellen shared details of what transpired during her shopping.

The nurse who hails from Pontefract, UK, thanked the young man who put a smile on her face on Friday, April 10 at Featherstone Ald.

"A young man approached me who I think had overheard that I was an NHS worker. I had been chatting with some people in the queue about where I worked as I had used my card to get into the store quicker (something I felt like a right idiot doing but the queue was so big and I had my work card with me!) I apologised to all the people in the queue but they did not mind at all and everyone was so nice and asking where I worked and how it was at the moment," she wrote.

While she was done with her shopping, the man who had eavesdropped her conversation with other shoppers handed her 50 pounds (N24,136) to pay for her groceries which she objected at first.

"The man came up to me when I had just about finished my shopping and asked me are you the NHS worker? He handed me 5 pounds and said please use this for your shopping I said I could not take it but he put it down in my trolley and began to walk away and said no it is from me and my wife thank you for what you do," she added.

The nurse said she was shocked and everyone else at the mall was surprised at the kind gesture.

"I was absolutely hysterical Everyone saw and was in complete shock and awe of the kindness of this lovely person! Do not even know how to describe how I feel I am still so shocked and so very grateful. 50 pounds is a lot of money to myself and I just cannot believe it," she wrote.

Ellen described her relationship with her colleagues, saying that they give their all in the hospital and they are one family.

She hoped to find the kind man so that she could thank him properly.

"I and my colleagues really do give our 110% at Pinderfields. We are a family and that is what makes our team work so well. All we want to do when we go to work is to keep women and their babies safe.

"I would love to find this man and thank him properly as I was just in complete shock, I want him to know how kind and appreciated he is!" she concluded.

In other news, an American landlord simply identified as Alan has cut his tenant's monthly rent and surprised her with groceries for her family during the coronavirus pandemic.

The tenant, Christina Marie, shared a photo of her landlord's delivery which came after she said she was running out of groceries.

