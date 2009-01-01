Home | News | General | Coronavirus: 4 Nigerian celebrities who have made lockdown a roller-coaster of fun for fans (videos)

- The mandatory coronavirus lockdown has forced a lot of Nigerians to look up to social media to be entertained

- Legit.ng has compiled a list of some Nigerian celebrities that have made the lockdown period interesting for their fans

The past few months have been riddled with tension across several parts of the world as the coronavirus pandemic continues to threaten humanity.

Many people have expressed fear and concern as the death toll continues to rise and leave families broken apart. In a bid to control the spread of the virus and make sure that infected people do not jeopardize others, governments in different countries called for a lockdown and urged citizens to stay in their homes.

In Nigeria for example, the first lockdown and stay at home order was passed across by governor of Lagos state, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Shortly after his call for a two weeks lockdown in the state, President Muhammadu Buhari also called for a 14-days lockdown. Some days ago, the president in an address to the nation announced an extension of the lockdown in the country for another two weeks.

Amidst the stay at home orders, many people have been forced to rely on social media to keep them informed, entertained and generally shake off the feeling of boredom.

Interestingly, celebrities figures in the entertainment industry who can no longer organize shows and concerts have developed creative means to keep their fans and followers entertained.

Legit.ng has compiled a list of four Nigerian superstars who have made the lockdown a roller-coaster of fun activities for their fans on social media.

Check them out below:

Teni

The much loved singer has always had an interesting personality on social media. Since the inception of the lockdown, Teni has tripled the number of hilarious clips that she posts on her Twitter and Instagram pages.

Teni also took things a topnotch higher by releasing a song titled Isolate, which rides on the theme of the COVID-19 lockdown.

Tiwa Savage

Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage has also amplified her presence on her official Instagram page. The lockdown order has forced the much loved song bird to get creative and occasionally show off sides of her that fans do not know about.

Tiwa has scored a number of Instagram live sessions to her credit since the lockdown commenced.

Father DMW

The young Nigerian who is a member of Davido’s DMW crew has remained a delight for thousands of social media users amidst the coronavirus lockdown.

Father DMW’s live video session with British fashion model Eva, has caught the attention of members of the internet community, especially for those on photo sharing app, Instagram.

Don Jazzy

The top music executive can be likened to singer Teni, when it comes to having a much loved playful character on social media.

Don Jazzy has continued to put out hilarious Tiktok videos to helps his fans and followers cope with their worries about the COVID-19 lockdown.

Apart from churning out hilarious posts, Don Jazzy has also made a lot of Nigerians happy by organizing cash giveaways to help them keep up with staying indoors.

