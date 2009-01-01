Home | News | General | Cristiano Ronaldo sends social media haywire with his N1.3m worth pyjamas

- Cristiano Ronaldo was spotted wearing very expensive pyjamas

- The Juventus star continues to stay at a luxurious apartment for a £3,500-a-week rented home

- Ronaldo was also seen wearing a Givenchy shirt costs around €500 (£435)

The Portuguese star continues to spend quality time with his family having workouts and ensuring he stays fit but Georgina has posted a photo of the Juventus star wearing pyjamas.

According to Sport, the pyjamas Ronaldo clad himself in is worth a staggering £2,600.

Ronaldo is spending their coronavirus lockdown in Madeira with his partner and their family though are keeping fans updated on social media.

PAY ATTENTION: Become a member of the leading sports Facebook group 'Naija Football Fan'

The former Real Madrid goal poacher recently dumped his seven-story luxurious apartment for a £3,500-a-week rented home close to a quiet fishing village.

The 35-year-old and his family reportedly moved to the new home due to its large space so he could drill himself.

DJ Kaywise continues giveaway, prays not to go broke if lockdown is extended again, Zlatan reacts

It will also afford his partner Georgina Rodriguez and their children to keep up with their fitness exercises.

According to Daily Star, Ronaldo's decision to move out of his exotic home would have been informed by the lack of space to jog.

In the recent picture posted on Instagram, Ronaldo sits in a chair grabbing a plate of food with three of his children attempting to get some with local media reporting the outfit he wore cost €3,000.

It was further suggested that the Givenchy shirt costs around €500 (£435) while the matching Dior pyjama set comes to a combined €2,040 (£1,775).

And Ronaldo finishes his relaxed-looking outfit off with a neat pair of €400 (£348) sandals.

Earlier, the former Manchester United striker personally shared a video where he was seen doing sit-ups using Mateo and Eva Maria as weights, while his girlfriend Georgina refers to the trio as ‘the best trainers'.

When I was like this, can you ask me for giveaway- Bobrisky says as he shares photos of when he used sachet water as bosoms

Ronaldo continues to keep fit at home following the suspension of all football competitions in Italy, a country which has been massively hit by the effect of the dreaded coronavirus.

While the 35-year-old made an attempt to work on his abs, the children had other plans as they jumped on their father, he held onto them with an incredible strength into the air and continues the sit ups.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the former Moroccan star Medhi Benatia who angrily left Juventus in 2019 has stated that Cristiano Ronaldo is the absolute number one player in the world, GOAL reports.

Benatia bid farewell to Turin in January 2019 after being edged towards the exits by Massimiliano Allegri.

According to the 32-year-old, aside being great on the pitch, Ronaldo also has an incredible personality off the pitch which makes him an absolute individual as well.

Singer Teni breaks the internet with hilarious twerk video

4-yr-old boxer: I want to become a world champion | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...