Super Eagles legend responds positively to help Nigerians in need amid COVID-19 crisis

- John Obi Mikel has distributed 1,800 crates of eggs to vulnerable communities in Nigeria

- The former Super Eagles captain also urged Nigerians to be their brother's keeper during the lockdown period

- Mikel recently ended his contract with Turkish side Trabzonspor prematurely

John Mikel Obi has made his contributions to support the less privilege Nigerians survive during the lockdown amid COVID-19 crisis.

The former Super Legend captain who recently ended his contract with Turkish club Trabzonspor, distributed 1,800 crates of eggs to some communities in the country.

Mikel also urged Nigerians to be of help to one another during the challenging period with his post on Instagram handle.

”Helping people to survive in these difficult times my team today distributed 1800 cases of fresh eggs to some of the poorest areas in Nigeria close to the farm. Let’s all try and help one another in this global crisis in anyway possible."

English based footballers like Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Danny Welbeck and Wilfred Zaha have donated relief packages to their homes in Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) Ghana and Ivory Coast to help people in Africa.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Man United defender, packaged 20,000 clinical PPE gloves into boxes and shipped them out to doctors in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The 22-year-old's father is from the West African nation as he spent around £10,000 to buy clinical equipment to help the fight of the global pandemic.

Wan-Bissaka was also part of the #PlayersTogether initiative that have donated money to the NHS Charities in England.

"I’m fortunate. There are those who aren’t able to protect themselves as well or have access to certain things during this crisis.

"It’s been great to give back. I know it’s not easy out there for them so it’s only right for me to help," the Man United told The Sun.

Legit.ng also reported that Dickson Etuhu has been slammed with a five-year ban after he was found guilty of match-fixing allegations in Sweden.

The former Nigerian international was accused of offering bribe to former AIK Stockholm teammate and goalkeeper Kenny Stamatopoulos to under-perform against Gothenburg in 2017.

It is understood that the former Man City and Fulham midfielder gave Stamatopoulos £180,000 who was second choice after the number one goalie was injured.

The match was postponed as investigations towards the matter started and in November 2019 Etuhu was found guilty.

