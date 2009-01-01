Home | News | General | Prince Harry, Meghan Markle spotted for the first time in US, this is what they were found doing (photo)

- Meghan and Harry have maintained an extremely low profile since moving from Canada to the US

- The Duke and Duchess of Sussex quietly delivered food to the needy in Los Angeles

- The couple volunteered with Project Angel Food, a Los Angeles nonprofit that prepares and delivers medically-tailored food to people suffering from chronic illnesses

Prince Harry and Meghan Markel have been spotted for the first time taking care of the needy since they moved to Los Angeles.

The royals have kept an extremely low profile since relocating from Canada to California in March.

In a video recorded by TMZ, the couple was caught on camera on Wednesday, April 15, sneaking out into public for a very good deed.

Harry and Meghan quietly delivered food to the needy folks in Los Angeles.

According to the video, Harry and Meghan were wearing caps and face coverings while dropping off meals to the needy in Los Angeles.

COVID-19: Presidential aide, others distribute food items during lockdown

The Duchess is taking no chances with the virus, only touching surfaces with her gloved hand.

They have dressed so casually, making it difficult for someone to identify them.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

According to close sources to TMZ, Harry and Meghan dropped off the donations at a low-income housing unit for disabled and special needs residents, and they made a few stops inside the building.

In other news, Bola Tinubu's son Seyi Tinubu has joined other Nigerians delivering relief packages to those feeling the effect of coronavirus lockdown in Lagos state.

Seyi, who is the founder of Noella Foundation, partnered with music label YBNL to deliver emergency food relief items to over 1,000 people across the state. Legit.ng notes that Seyi made the disclosure via his LinkedIn page.

He said: "This is the first week of such an initiative, and @noellafoundation and YBNL will be actively doing its best to support Lagosians and Mr Governor’s formidable Team weekly.

Good Samaritan gives Lagosians free food as lockdown persists, spends N1m on kind gesture (video)

"Remember, you can also do your own little part in your immediate community. .

"Show up for those in need; show a little kindness and together, we shall get through this. " He expressed his gratitude to those on the front lines and everyone doing to assist in the fight against the deadly disease."

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng We have updated to serve you better

Coronavirus: 5 ways Nigeria is handling COVID-19 | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...