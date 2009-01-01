Home | News | General | Pretty Mike says lockdown has made people horny, reveals 70 percent of Lekki wives have side guys

Nigerian socialite Mike Eze Nwalie Nwogu popularly called Pretty Mike has made a case against some set of Nigerians, especially during this coronavirus pandemic.

The entertainer stated that the pandemic has produced a lot of horny and sexually starved people. He stated that even made married people become more unfaithful to themselves.

According to him, side chicks are still receiving alert even with self-isolation.

"That your husband that said he was going quickly to pick up something from Lekki phase 1, it’s blow job he went to collect," he said, noting that side chics have automatically become part of our homes and culture.

The nightlife man also stated that many women also have their own side guys and they are the smartest during this pandemic period.

"That Ebeano in chevron she went to in your own car, they are busy fingering her in the car park at the back and she would come back home and give Oga a kiss. 70% of Lekki wives are on drugs and have one side guy somewhere."

According to Pretty Mike, many women are cheating because they have accepted their husbands' bad habits of keeping one or two side chics.

"Dear husbands that her gym instructor she is always running off to for an hour has a special place in between her legs," he said.

Stating that he is not judging anyone, the entertainer said that he is just calling people to havea sober reflection on their lives and where it has led everyone as a nation.

According to him, it is time to talk to God and pray that the pandemic comes to an end soon. Pretty Mike called for the repentance of people. While concluding his statement, he noted that Magodo estate is the capital of sugar mummies in Lagos.

