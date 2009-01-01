Home | News | General | Talented student designs social-distancing art with eggshells & waste fabric
Pretty Mike says lockdown has made people horny, reveals 70 percent of Lekki wives have side guys
COVID-19: Bill & Milinda Gates expands commitment to response with additional $150m

Talented student designs social-distancing art with eggshells & waste fabric



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 2 hours 50 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

- Ghanaian artist called Lanto Kwame Azasime has come up with a breathtaking COVID-19 themed work to help stop the spread of the coronavirus

- According to him, it was his way of responding to the global call by the UN for artists to spread awareness about COVID-19 with their works

- Lanto Kwame Azasime created an artwork that preaches social distancing with local materials such as eggshells, waste fabric, and local mat

A young Ghanaian artist known as Lanto Kwame Azasime who is known for his unique ability to use discarded eggshells for his artworks has made a rather creative COVID-19 artwork.

In a post sighted by Legit.ng on the personal Facebook handle of the young artist, he mentions that the stunning artwork was done with eggshells, local traditional mat, and waste fabric.

According to Lanto Azasime, he made the artwork in line with a call made by the United Nations for creatives all over the world to use their art in helping stop the spread of COVID-19.

Covid-19 lockdown: Celebrities don't owe you anything - Yul Edochie tells fan who begged for money

Lanto Kwame Azasime's COVID-19 artwork shows a lady rejecting a hug from a gentleman, in line with the social distancing protocols.

The young artist is a Bachelor of Technology Degree student at the Takoradi Technical University in Ghana studying Animation.

Lanto has qualifications in Painting from the same university. He is unique and versatile in pencil, abstract, landscape, portrait drawings and digital paintings.

In 2018, the young Ghanaian artist received an award in Nigeria for using creative arts and paintings to preserve the good image of Africa at the Ghana-Nigeria achievers awards.

In another news, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian woman identified as Pamela Adewoyin has been spotted creating pieces of jewelry out of fruits and vegetables. The jewelry designer creates beautiful and wearable pieces out of edible foods. In a series of photos she posted on her Instagram page, Pamela said that she realised that she capable of making jewelry out of practically any material.

COVID-19 will teach you to stop looking down on others - BBNaija Mike

According to her, she ignored the thought for a while but prayed and finally decided to go for it. Pamela said that she felt silly telling anyone about it, so, to save herself the embarrassment, she taught herself basic photography and editing, designed her own sets, did her makeup, and took her own self-portraits after work.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng We have upgraded to serve you better

Meet the man who designed the world's tallest drum, he's a Nigerian | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 167