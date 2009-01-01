Home | News | General | Talented student designs social-distancing art with eggshells & waste fabric

- Ghanaian artist called Lanto Kwame Azasime has come up with a breathtaking COVID-19 themed work to help stop the spread of the coronavirus

- According to him, it was his way of responding to the global call by the UN for artists to spread awareness about COVID-19 with their works

- Lanto Kwame Azasime created an artwork that preaches social distancing with local materials such as eggshells, waste fabric, and local mat

A young Ghanaian artist known as Lanto Kwame Azasime who is known for his unique ability to use discarded eggshells for his artworks has made a rather creative COVID-19 artwork.

In a post sighted by Legit.ng on the personal Facebook handle of the young artist, he mentions that the stunning artwork was done with eggshells, local traditional mat, and waste fabric.

According to Lanto Azasime, he made the artwork in line with a call made by the United Nations for creatives all over the world to use their art in helping stop the spread of COVID-19.

Covid-19 lockdown: Celebrities don't owe you anything - Yul Edochie tells fan who begged for money

Lanto Kwame Azasime's COVID-19 artwork shows a lady rejecting a hug from a gentleman, in line with the social distancing protocols.

The young artist is a Bachelor of Technology Degree student at the Takoradi Technical University in Ghana studying Animation.

Lanto has qualifications in Painting from the same university. He is unique and versatile in pencil, abstract, landscape, portrait drawings and digital paintings.

In 2018, the young Ghanaian artist received an award in Nigeria for using creative arts and paintings to preserve the good image of Africa at the Ghana-Nigeria achievers awards.

In another news, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian woman identified as Pamela Adewoyin has been spotted creating pieces of jewelry out of fruits and vegetables. The jewelry designer creates beautiful and wearable pieces out of edible foods. In a series of photos she posted on her Instagram page, Pamela said that she realised that she capable of making jewelry out of practically any material.

COVID-19 will teach you to stop looking down on others - BBNaija Mike

According to her, she ignored the thought for a while but prayed and finally decided to go for it. Pamela said that she felt silly telling anyone about it, so, to save herself the embarrassment, she taught herself basic photography and editing, designed her own sets, did her makeup, and took her own self-portraits after work.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng We have upgraded to serve you better

Meet the man who designed the world's tallest drum, he's a Nigerian | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...