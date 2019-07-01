Home | News | General | Renewed herdsmen killings: Ortom directs recruitment of more Livestock Guards
COVID-19: Bill & Milinda Gates expands commitment to response with additional $150m
COVID-19: Abia Govt extends lockdown indefinitely

Renewed herdsmen killings: Ortom directs recruitment of more Livestock Guards



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 50 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Kindly Share This Story:

Herdsmen killings, Samuel Ortom,

Herdsmen killings, Samuel Ortom,

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state directed the 23 Local Government Council Chairman of the state to commence the recruitment of new members the state Livestock Guards to shore up the enforcement of the state’s open grazing prohibition law.

The directive followed the recent surge in activities of armed herdsmen in the state that led to the wanton killings and destruction of property in parts of the state.

The governor who gave the directive in Makurdi said the recruit became imperative to stem the tide of the activities of the herders who in defiance of the extant law of the state had been encroaching into people’s farmers and killing innocent farmers.

He also directed the chairmen to work with his Security Adviser and traditional rulers in the recruitment exercise to ensure that only the right persons got recruited into the guard.

According to him, “it is disturbing that despite the existence of our grazing law some herdsmen in defiance of the law still invade our communities, kill the people, destroy their farmland and produce.

“It is, therefore, the responsibility of the Livestock Guards to arrest these recalcitrant herdsmen who would not obey an extant law. So there is an urgent need to recruit more of them to ensure total enforcement of the law across the state.”

He warned that going forward any further violation of the law would not be condoned by the government assuring that his administration was working closely with security agencies in the state to bring the offenders to book.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 167