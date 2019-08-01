Home | News | General | Emir of Zazzau campaigns against COVID-19

Zazzau Emir

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

The Emir of Zazzau in Kaduna state, Alhaji Shehu Idris has directed all lesser monarchs in his emirate to practice good hygiene and be role models in the fight against pandemic.

Emir Idris, in a broadcast on Friday, said it’s important that people in his Emirate, obey all laid down rules and regulations from government, so as to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The Royal father urged religious leaders in the Emirate, irrespective of their Faith or leaning, to admonish their faithful on ways that could help in keeping the people safe from infection.

“I call on you ,wherever you are in the emirate ,to listen and obey the government… May Almighty Allah bring an end to this pandemic,’ he prayed.

Vanguard

