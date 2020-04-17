BREAKING: 51 new cases of Coronavirus confirmed today, total now 493

Fifty-one new cases of #COVID19 have been reported;

32 in Lagos

6 in Kano

5 in Kwara

2 in FCT

2 in Oyo

2 in Katsina

1 in Ogun

1 in Ekiti

As at 10:10 pm 17th April there are 493 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria.

Discharged: 159

Deaths: 17#TakeResponsibility pic.twitter.com/PKWwUsJVBP