BREAKING: 51 new cases of Coronavirus confirmed today, total now 493
17 people die from the deadly Coronavirus in Nigeria

VIDEO: Nigerian man in Europe blasts President Buhari after receiving over N300,000 as palliative



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  36 minutes ago
A Nigerian man has attacked Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari after he received over N300,000 stimulus payment from the European’s Union government.

In a video currently going viral, the young man could be heard saying "Ogún (the powerful spirit of metalwork) will k**l President Buhari and all the bad leaders in Nigeria"

He said he isn’t even a citizen and he received such huge amount from the country just for him to buy what he needs during the period of the lockdown which was mandated to fight the spread of the coronavirus.

Watch the video below.

