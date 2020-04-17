17 people die from the deadly Coronavirus in Nigeria

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control made this know on Friday via its Twitter handle.

“As at 10:10 pm 17th April there are 493 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Nigeria,” it announced, adding that 159 recoveries have been made while 17 deaths have been recorded, unfortunately.



Fifty-one new cases of #COVID19 have been reported; 32 in Lagos

6 in Kano

5 in Kwara

2 in FCT

2 in Oyo

2 in Katsina

1 in Ogun

1 in Ekiti As at 10:10 pm 17th April there are 493 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Discharged: 159

Deaths: 17#TakeResponsibility pic.twitter.com/PKWwUsJVBP

Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com