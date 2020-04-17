Home | News | General | 17 people die from the deadly Coronavirus in Nigeria
VIDEO: Nigerian man in Europe blasts President Buhari after receiving over N300,000 as palliative
Coronavirus deaths across Africa hit 1,000

17 people die from the deadly Coronavirus in Nigeria



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 51 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

At least seventeen people have officially died from the deadly Coronavirus in Nigeria
.
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control made this know on Friday via its Twitter handle.

“As at 10:10 pm 17th April there are 493 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Nigeria,” it announced, adding that 159 recoveries have been made while 17 deaths have been recorded, unfortunately.

Fifty-one new cases of #COVID19 have been reported;

32 in Lagos
6 in Kano
5 in Kwara
2 in FCT
2 in Oyo
2 in Katsina
1 in Ogun
1 in Ekiti

As at 10:10 pm 17th April there are 493 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria.

Discharged: 159
Deaths: 17#TakeResponsibility pic.twitter.com/PKWwUsJVBP

— NCDC (@NCDCgov) April 17, 2020

Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 136