COVID-19: Sanwo-Olu should emulate Wike – Alibaba
As more cases of COVID-19 increases, popular comedian, Atunyota Akpobome, popularly known as Alibaba, has warned the Lagos State Government to take the implementation of the lockdown in the state seriously.
Alibaba who made this known via his Instagram page advised Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to emulate his counterpart, Nyesom Wike and apply strict measures on lockdown in the state.
He urged Nigerians to be conscious and take seriously the need for total compliance to the lockdown order in order to contain the spread of Coronavirus.
His post reads, “Stay indoors, we have moved from 300 plus to 400 plus in 24 hours.
“All these governors that were lifting restrictions should get ready now.
“Lagos State must be firm like the Rivers government did.”
As at April 16, total confirmed cases of people with COVID-19 in Lagos state stood at 235.
Recall that Nyesom Wike, governor of Rivers accused the federal government of attempting to infect and kill residents of the state with COVID-19.View this post on Instagram
Addressing a press conference in Port Harcourt, the state capital, on Friday, Wike alleged that federal authorities are working to compromise the health protection system of the state and make it vulnerable to coronavirus.
The governor said his administration has established the right legal framework to assist in fighting against the spread of the disease.
“Some people want the escalation of the virus in Rivers State. People were paid to canvass a negative narrative on Carveton Pilots,” Wike said.
