Home | News | General | South West governors dissolve O’dua board

Kindly Share This Story:

Akeredolu

Governors of the six South-West states have dissolved the Board of Directors of O’dua Investment Limited.

The Ondo State governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, disclosed this in a statement he personally signed on Friday.

The governors, who mandated the Group Managing Director of the company to take charge of the business venture bequeathed to the states by the old Western Region, said the dissolution was with immediate effect.

The governors, who also took further steps to jointly tackle the COVID-19 pandemic, agreed on the closure of all entry points and compulsory wearing of face masks.

The statement read: “The South West Governors at its virtual meeting held on Thursday, April 16, resolved as follows:

“That as Owner State Governors, we dissolve the Board of Directors of ODUA Investment Limited with immediate effect.

” The Group Managing Director should take charge of the conglomerate affairs pending the constitution of a new board.

“That the entry points of our six states be closed forthwith to contain the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

“That the state governors agreed that people involved in essential services or dealing in medicine, water and consumable items, in particular traders and market men/women, should endeavour to wear nose masks while outside plying their trade to minimise the spread of the deadly virus.

“The governors further agreed that wearing of nose masks will be made compulsory for everybody coming out of their homes effective from Friday, April 24 in their respective states.” (NAN)

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...