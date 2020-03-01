Home | News | General | UBTH discharges first COVID-19 patient

Kindly Share This Story:

The University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH) on Friday discharged the first COVID-19 patient from its isolation centre.

The Head of Rapid Response Team, COVID-19 in UBTH, Dr. Benson Okwara, disclosed this in a statement in Benin.

He said: “The patient’s first negative test, following resolution of symptoms, was on April 10, while a follow-up test on April 14, also returned a negative result, thus qualifying him for discharge.”

He encouraged members of the public, who have symptoms of COVID-19 such as cough, fever, and shortness of breath to get tested.

“If positive, receive prompt treatment at any of the isolation centres.

“A positive result is not a death sentence.

“The management of UBTH uses this opportunity to appeal to members of the public to give correct information to healthcare personnel when they come to the hospital to seek care.

“Information on travel history or contact with a confirmed case should be disclosed so that tests can be done for the safety and wellbeing of all.

“Misinformation or withholding information regarding an epidemic can make the epidemic spread further.

“Besides, doing so is against the law.

“The management further appeals to members of the public to partner with the hospital in its efforts to improve healthcare delivery,’’ Okwara added. (NAN)

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...