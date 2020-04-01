Home | News | General | Enugu’s last COVID-19 patient tests negative, discharged
UBTH discharges first COVID-19 patient
COVID-19: Mass testing for Coronavirus will be available by May 2020 – NCDC

Enugu’s last COVID-19 patient tests negative, discharged



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 4 hours 30 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Kindly Share This Story:

COVID-19: Rights activist makes plea for female prisoners

COVID-19: Rights activist makes plea for female prisonersThe second patient of Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) in Enugu State, who is one of the two cases in the state that were in isolation, receiving treatment, has tested negative for the disease and consequently been discharged by the State Ministry of Health.

It would be recalled that the first COVID-19 patient tested Negative a few days ago and was discharged.

A statement by the State Commissioner for Health, Assc. Prof. Ik. E. Obi, disclosed that “two of them are now Negative for the Coronavirus and have been discharged”.

Despite the new positive development, the health commissioner has urged residents of the state to “continue to stay home, try not to touch your face without having washed your hands, maintain strict hand and respiratory hygiene, wear a facemask in line with the NCDC’s advisory, maintain physical/social distancing protocol and observe all other precautionary measures put in place by the Enugu State Government”.

He informed those in need of health assistance that “the numbers to call remain 08182555550 or 09022333833, or the NCDC number 080097000010”, saying: “Let’s join hands to contain COVID-19 pandemic”.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 167