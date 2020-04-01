Home | News | General | COVID-19: Mass testing for Coronavirus will be available by May 2020 – NCDC
Enugu’s last COVID-19 patient tests negative, discharged
COVID-19: Trump raises alarm as China announces 50 percent increase in death toll

COVID-19: Mass testing for Coronavirus will be available by May 2020 – NCDC



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 2 hours 48 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has said mass testing for COVID-19 will happen between May and September 2020.

This was contained in a report detailing how it plans to scale up laboratory tests for coronavirus in Nigeria.

alt

The Director-General of the NCDC, Chikwe Ihekweazu, had earlier said there would be no mass testing for COVID-19 because of the scarcity and expense of testing kits.

However, in the report, the agency said the mass testing would be carried out “to survey the population, to learn more about this virus and contribute to research and development”.

“The Federal Ministry of Health has prioritised testing as one of the key interventions to the COVID-19 response in Nigeria,” the report read.

“As global shortages of diagnostic kits and laboratory consumables increasingly impact the optimal functionality of the laboratory system in Nigeria and across the world, an adaptive testing strategy will be adopted to ensure the most vulnerable persons, those at elevated risk, and those with super spreading potential have access to testing.

“From April 2020, NCDC will work with existing laboratories to ensure that everyone who meets the case definition gets tested.

“In the next one month, NCDC will expand testing capacity to six more molecular laboratories in the country, resulting in a total of 14 laboratories. Between May and September 2020; we will roll out mass testing to survey the population, to learn more about this virus and contribute to research and development.”

The NCDC added that it plans to use existing HIV and tuberculosis laboratories in the country to test for COVID-19.

DON'T MISS: Download Edujandon.com News app and get latest news updates directly to your phone!

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 167