COVID-19: Trump raises alarm as China announces 50 percent increase in death toll

United States President Donald Trump has again stated that China was covering up the country’s coronavirus death toll.

Trump stated that China’s coronavirus deaths were “far higher” than it has admitted.

On Friday, China revised the number of deaths up by 50 percent.

The country added 1,290 COVID-19 deaths to Wuhan’s previous tally, bringing the total to 3,869 deaths.

Over 300 additional cases were also reported bringing the city’s case count to 50,333.

In his reaction, Trump suggested that he had been vindicated about his insistence that China was hiding the truth about coronavirus

“China has just announced a doubling in the number of their deaths from the Invisible Enemy. It is far higher than that and far higher than the US, not even close!” Trump tweeted.

China on Thursday reacted to allegations that it created COVID-19.

Trump has instructed his administration to stop funding the WHO.

He declared that the body “failed in its basic duty” in its response to the coronavirus outbreak and was not telling the truth about what happened in Wuhan.

In less than four months, more than 2.2 two million people have been affected by coronavirus and death toll above 150,000.

