Home | News | General | Photos Of INEC Headquarters Gutted By Fire In Abuja
COVID-19: Trump raises alarm as China announces 50 percent increase in death toll
COVID-19: Shehu Sani Knocks Buhari Over ‘N5,000 Account Balance’ Criteria For Cash Transfer

Photos Of INEC Headquarters Gutted By Fire In Abuja



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 5 hours 36 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

A fire that started around 11 am on Friday has destroyed a section of the Independent National Electoral Commission office in Abuja.

Photos have emerged showing Headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) that was gutted by fire in Abuja on Friday.

alt

The affected section, the Election and Party Monitoring Department (EPM), was completely burnt by the inferno that started at about 11 am.

alt
alt
DON'T MISS: Download Edujandon.com News app and get latest news updates directly to your phone!

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 167