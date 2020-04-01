Home | News | General | Photos Of INEC Headquarters Gutted By Fire In Abuja

A fire that started around 11 am on Friday has destroyed a section of the Independent National Electoral Commission office in Abuja.

Photos have emerged showing Headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) that was gutted by fire in Abuja on Friday.

The affected section, the Election and Party Monitoring Department (EPM), was completely burnt by the inferno that started at about 11 am.

