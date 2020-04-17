Home | News | General | Governor El-Rufai’s Son Tenders Apology After Threatening To Rape A Twitter User’s Mom

Days after refusing to apologize for threatening to gang-rape a Twitter user’s mom, the son of Kaduna state governor has written an apology letter.

Bello El-Rufai, the son of Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state has apologised after threatening to gang-rape the mother of a twitter user.

Recall that he added an ethnic diatribe to the insult which generated serious backlash on social media.

In a private message sent to a Twtter user, Bello El-Rufai had written:

“Tell your mother I’m passing her to my friends tonight,” Mr El-Rufai said to his detractor, before adding an ethnic diatribe: “No Igbo sounds please!”

He has now taken to the same platform to share a public apology to the user, women all over and the Igbo ethnic group for his comments.

He wrote:

“A few days ago I made a comment that was wrong, unbecoming and contrary to the values on which I was raised. I wish to withdraw that statement and apologise to the gentleman concerned for the hurtful comment. I also apologise for appearing to attack an entire ethnic group for the misdeed of one person. I regret the sexual innuenfo in the private message and apologise unreservedly for it. I wish to state very strongly that the statement was made during the heat of the moment and I wish to put on the record that I do not condone sexual violence.

I certainly do not believe that there can be any justification for gender-based crimes. I am learning from the episode in the continuous journey of emerging as a better person. I have apologised to my mother in person. I have also reached out to the women in my life and apologised. I realise that the intensity around this matter stems partly from my surname. The mistakes I made with the private message and in smearing an ethnic group because of one person are now being replicated by people that are attacking my parents and my family because of my conduct.

I am one of many children in a family raised with standards of decency and strong values of which my recent conduct has fallen short. I appreciate the time that friends and loved ones have taken to show me the error of my ways.

I apologise to the general public in recognition of the duty to acknowledge wrongdoing and strive to be better.

Bello El-Rufai

April 17,2020″

