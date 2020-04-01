Home | News | General | Give Your Money To The Poor – Billionaire Prophet, Fufeyin, Challenges Wealthy African Pastors On COVID-19

Pastors across the continent have been challenged to help the needy at this trying time.

The General Overseer of Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry Inc, Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin has asked wealthy pastors across the continent of Africa, especially in Nigeria to help government fight coronavirus by giving their wealth to the poor who are feeling the impact of the disease the more.

Recall that Fufeyin had offered a total donation of about N800 million following the Federal Government’s extension of lockdown, had last week donated about N300 million to the Federal Government, members of his church and poor Nigerians.

The Prophet, in a press statement signed by his Publicity Secretary, Moses Akpovotiti and Media Aide, Tare Franklin, urged rich pastors to support the federal government by assisting vulnerable Nigerians.

According to Mr. Fufeyin, Nigerians have given so much to the church and it is only fair that wealthy pastors give back in these trying times.

“Nigerians need the church now than ever, and I am challenging all Nigerian Billionaire Clergymen like myself to come out and do something to the benefit of Nigerians and supporting the Federal Government,” Fufeyin stated.

The man of God said he was giving out another N800 million charity donation to Nigerians so as to help relieve hardship and hunger during the pandemic, especially with the lockdown of major cities.

He disclosed that the money would be disbursed across the country through his foundation, adding that, “If you are a billionaire Prophet, Pastor, Apostle or Bishop, this is the best time to show yourself by helping the needy during this global burden in our land.”

“God has blessed me with everything I need. I am rich and wealthy, and I am always excited to give back. I hereby challenge every wealth Clergyman to come out and give so as to help the federal government lessen the grief and burdens of Nigerians.”

