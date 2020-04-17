BREAKING: Buhari’s Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari dies of Coronavirus

The Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari has died of the deadly Coronavirus.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, confirmed this in a press statement.

Adesina said the Chief of Staff to Nigeria’s President Muhammadu died on Friday, about 25 days after testing positive for COVID-19.



He said, “The Presidency regrets to announce the passage of the Chief of Staff to the President, Mallam Abba Kyari.

“The deceased had tested positive to the ravaging COVID-19, and had been receiving treatment. But he died on Friday, April 17, 2020.

“Funeral arrangements will be announced shortly.”

It can be recalled that on March 24, the 81-year-old Kyari had contracted the coronavirus.

The late Kyari, who was one of the most influential and powerful members of the Buhari regime, visited Germany and Egypt after Nigeria recorded its first coronavirus case on February 27.

In Germany, he and the Minister of Power, Saleh Mamman, on March 9, met Siemens officials over the power deal signed with the company.

Barely a week after the report on his status, Kyari announced his decision to leave Abuja for Lagos to receive medical treatment in a private facility.

Upon his arrival at Lagos, the State and Federal Governments refused to disclose his whereabouts.

The NCDC revealed that the confirmed cases of coronavirus have increased to 493 in Nigeria after 51 new infections were recorded on Friday, with 17 deaths in total.

Out of the 17 coronavirus-related deaths recorded in Nigeria, 11 patients died in Lagos, two in Abuja, one each in Kano, Edo, Delta, and Katsina.

President Buhari initially appointed Kyari as his Chief of Staff on August 27, 2015 and reappointed him on July 5, 2019 after winning his second term election.

The late Kyari held Bachelors and Masters Degrees from the University of Cambridge and the University of Warwick in Law and Sociology. He had worked with the New Nigeria Development Company, New Africa Holdings, African International Bank, United Bank for Africa, Unilever, and Mobil in various capacities over the years.

He remained a very close friend and trusted ally to President Buhari till his death.

