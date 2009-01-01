Home | News | General | Breaking: Nigeria records highest daily increase of coronavirus infections with 51 new cases, 4 deaths

Nigeria has on Friday, April 17, recorded the highest cases of coronavirus in the country as 51 new cases were confirmed by the Nigeria Centre of Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed 51 new cases.

The NCDC disclosed this in its daily update to Nigerians.

According to the government agency, Lagos state recorded the highest infections with 32 while Kano followed it with six cases.

Other states with recorded infections are Kwara with 5, FCT, Oyo and Katsina with two cases each. Ogun and Ekiti recorded one each.

The agency also reported four new deaths as a result of the pandemic.

However, in a related development, NCDC said it is working to increase the number of samples tested, including community surveillance in the FCT and Lagos

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that the Nigeria Private Sector Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID), has so far realised about N25.8 billion to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

The update of the contribution as at April 17, was made known in a document released by Isaac Okorafor, the Director, Communications of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on behalf of the coalition in Abuja on Friday.

The document containing the list of contributors showed that the donations were made by institutions and individuals across the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that CBN and Aliko Dangote were so far the highest contributors of two billion naira each.

Abdul Samad Rabiu (BUA Sugar Refinery), Segun Agbaje (GTB), Tony Elumelu (UBA), Oba Otudeko (First Bank), Jim Ovia (Zenith Bank), Herbert Wigwe (Access Bank) and Femi Otedola of Amperion Power Distribution donated one billion naira each to the fund.

Also, Deji Adeleke of Pacific Holding Ltd. made a donation of N500 million.

It will also be recalled that Union Bank Plc, Sterling Bank Plc, Standard Chartered Bank, Stanbic IBTC, Citi Bank Nigeria Ltd, FCMB, Fidelity Bank, ECOBank, African Steel Mills donated N250 million each and Multichoice Nigeria Ltd. contributed N200 million.

The list also indicated that some Nigerians made donations of N1,000, N500, N200, N100, N50 and as little as N1.0 to the fund.

