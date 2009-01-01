Home | News | General | Mike Ezuruonye says he likes Shatta Wale and Becca's music, picks them as his favourite Ghanaian musicians

- Mike Ezuruonye has named his favourite Ghanaian musicians

- According to him, he likes Shatta Wale and Becca

- The talented actor made this known in an interview with Angel TV

Nigerian actor, Mike Ezuruonye, has stirred a debate in Ghana following his choice of Ghanaian musicians he considered his favourites.

The renowned actor recently revealed the identity of his two favourite Ghanaian musicians.

In an interview monitored by Legit.ng on Angel TV, Mike was asked about his favourite music stars in the country.

PAY ATTENTION: Read best news on Nigeria's #1 news app

In answering the question, he said he likes dancehall star Shatta Wale and songstress Becca.

The award-winning actor, in explaining his choice, said he likes Becca not because she is married to a Nigerian but he likes her because he always tries to take her music outside Ghana.

Easter: Gospel singers minister to health workers at Yaba, Onikan isolation centres, Sanwo-Olu joins online (video)

He added that he likes Shatta Wale because he is a real person.

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly

Mike is one of the sought-after actors on the African continent as he has won many awards because of his hard work. He has featured in over 50 top-notch movies.

Watch the video below:

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Nigerian actress Yewande Adekoya Abiodun recently welcomed a baby girl. The actress shared the piece of good news with her family, friends, and fans a post on social media.

The actress shared the post on her Instagram page. She shared beautiful photos of herself, her husband and their baby girl. In the post, the actress welcomed her baby girl to the world and her home. She stated that their lives together has just begun. The actress also revealed that her baby girl's name is Oluwamodupe.

I can't see Davido and he cannot see me - James Brown says as he reveals singer blocked him (video)

In one of the photos she shared, the actress was seen showing off her baby bump in a see-through mesh dress paired with blue jean shorts. She also showed off Oluwamodupe's hand. Nigerians and celebrities took to the post to congratulate her and wish her baby well.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng We have upgraded to serve you better

Who is Nigeria's most controversial celebrity in 2019? | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...