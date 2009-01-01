Home | News | General | COVID-19 social distancing: Muslim faithfuls flogged for gathering for praying during lockdown

- Muslim faithfuls have been spotted fleeing a prayer gathering

- The Muslim faithfuls were seen running from an elder flogging them while they were praying

- One of the Muslim men praying refused to move despite being flogged by an elder

A video of Muslim faithfuls fleeing from a prayer gathering has surfaced online. The video shows different Muslim men running for their safety from an elderly Muslim man after they were caught flouting the lockdown order.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Nigerians were asked to social distance and stop all religious gatherings in order to curb the spread of the virus.

However, some people have failed to follow the order and some of them received punishment for flouting the order this Friday, April 17. In a video shared online, an elder could be seen flogging the Muslim men while they were praying despite the lockdown order.

The video showed one man who failed to move despite the fact that he was being flogged by the elder. He made no move until more people came there to talk to him.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that some Lagos residents who went to exercise around Gbagada have gotten in trouble with soldiers for flouting the lockdown order. The lockdown order was given by the federal government to contain the spread coronavirus.

A video showing the Lagos residents doing exercise on Ikorodu road despite the lockdown was shared on Tuesday, April 7, on the popular micro-blogging platform, Twitter, by a user identified as Series Abiodun.

Not long after his second video, another Twitter user identified as Gawat Jubril noted that security agencies have dealt with the people keeping their body fit during the lockdown. Gawat noted that the incident happened on Gbagada express. In the photo he shared, soldiers were seen punishing the residents who were caught, they asked them to do frog jump.

