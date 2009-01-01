Home | News | General | Breaking: 3 officials of Kano task force on COVID-19 test positive

In a sad development, the Kano government has reported another set of coronavirus in the state.

Aminu Tsanyawa, commissioner for health in a statement on Friday, April 17, disclosed that three officials of the state’s task force on COVID-19 have tested positive for the disease.

According to him, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state was 21 as of Friday morning.

The Cable reports that he did not give details of the officials who tested positive.

“With a deep sense of sadness and on behalf of the state government, I hereby announce that the co-chairman and some members of Kano State Task Force on COVID-19 were tested and three of the results came out positive for coronavirus,” he said.

“Government advises the general public to keep social distancing, avoid overcrowding and stay at home to keep safe as it continue to take measures to contain the spread of the disease in the state.”

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported the Armed Forces of Nigeria has donated two military laboratories to the federal government to carry out COVID-19 tests in the country.

This was disclosed by the coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Major-General John Enenche, at a press briefing in the Defence Headquarters Abuja on Friday, April 17.

Major-General Enenche stated that the move is aimed at supporting the federal government of Nigeria to tackle the COVID 19 pandemic in the country.

He said the laboratories are the Defence Reference Laboratory in Abuja and Nigerian Air Force Reference Laboratory in Lagos.

He further said “the high command of the Armed Forces of Nigeria hereby encourages the general public to strive to abide by the guidelines provided by the government on preventive measures against contracting the coronavirus.

“Key among which is the instruction on lockdown given by the federal and various state governments.

“This will ensure that appropriate actions are taken by the relevant agencies to identify and manage cases promptly in order to prevent community transmission.

“Therefore, the Nigerian military reiterates that the essence of this measure is for the good of all Nigerians and other nationals residing in the country.”

Major-General Enenche also stated that the armed forces will provide the minimum necessary force to support the Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies, to checkmate the nefarious activities of criminals wanting to take advantage of the lockdown directive.

