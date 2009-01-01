Home | News | General | Inside Tiger Woods' £41m Florida home has 4-hole practice area and 100ft swimming pool (photos)

- Tiger Woods' £41million mansion is situated on Florida's Jupiter Island

- Woods' property includes a four-hole practice area, basketball and tennis court, 100ft swimming pool and many other features

- The house was completed in 2010 - just as Woods divorce from his ex-wife Elin Nordegren was being finalised

Golf icon Tiger Woods has enjoyed a spectacular golfing career that has seen him win a number of titles, including four PGA Championships.

The American superstar also holds numerous golf records, affording him a place as one of the world's greatest golfers.

His career spanning to more than two decades has earned him a huge fortune as he has an estimated net worth of $800 million.

International Business Times recently reported Woods has earned a massive $1.4 billion from endorsements since 1996.

Tiger Woods stunning mansion is located on Florida's Jupiter Island. Photo: Splash News.

As such, it is no shock he is a proud owner of an expensive Florida mansion valued at £41 million.

The property boasts of incredible features, including a basketball and tennis courts.

The property is split into two sections, with a 3,300-square-foot hosting quarters and the other 6,400-square-foot a multipurpose building.

Tiger Woods' expensive home complete prides itself with a golf course. Photo: Splash News.

Completed in 2010 just after his divorce with ex-wife Elin Nordegren, the mansion prides itself with a world class gym, a media room and a wine cellar.

The home includes a private theatre, and a restaurant called "The Woods" where he can keep his guests entertained.

The home also has a a private home theatre, a wine cellar and a games room. Photo: Splash News.

To continue with his practice, Woods has his own four-hole golf course in the back garden and a 100ft swimming pool.

To unwind, the father of two can relax in his very own oxygen therapy room or opt chilling at his private cinema theatre.

The back garden includes a large mooring for Woods' boats. Photo: Splash News.

Situated on Florida's Jupiter Island, Rory, Mcllroy, Justin Thomas and Rickie Fowler are among the most prominent people who have taken a tour at the property.

Meanwhile, Woods, who was hoping to defend his Masters title at the Augusta tournament will now have to wait a little longer following the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Tiger Woods' son has gone viral after a video emerged online showing the 10-year-old practising his swing.

Tiger Woods' son, Charlie, impressed Twitter with his incredible golfing skills.

According to Daily Mail, the 10-year-old practised on a driving rage ahead of the juniors competition in Florida.

Charlie showed off his golfing talent in a recent tournament which saw his famous father caddying for him.

The video of the golfing superstar’s protégé was shared on Twitter by social media user @RiggsBarstool.

