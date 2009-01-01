Home | News | General | Hopes dash for Arsenal, Chelsea as major transfer target to remain at Barcelona

- Philippe Coutinho may likely remain at Barcelona

- The Brazilian had been heavily linked with a move away from the club

- Barca Coach Quique Setien has said he will talk to the player to stay with the La Liga side

Barcelona manager Quique Setien is reportedly planning to ask the Brazilian to remain at Camp Nou amid Chelsea and Arsenal interests, SunSport reports.

The Premier League clubs are leading the pack in the chase of the 27-year-old who has been heavily linked with a move away from the La Liga giants.

Chelsea earlier contacted the player’s agent Kia Joorabchian and have continued to discuss how the player can land at the Stamford Bridge.

It was gathered that the former Liverpool attacking midfielder is also wanted by other big Premier League clubs including Tottenham and Manchester United.

However, with the latest development, Barca coach Quique Setien poured cold water on the speculation by insisting he wants to keep hold of Coutinho - or would only sell him for a premium price.

"I think Coutinho is a great player, I really like him,” Quique said.

"He is still a Barcelona player. You have to pay the clause or pay a sum to Barca.

"I think he can be here at the beginning of next season. I have to talk to him to ask him."

The Brazilian moved to Camp Nou from Liverpool in January 2018 in a deal worth staggering £145million.

He was shipped to Bayern Munich on loan 18 months later after he managed 21 goals for Barcelona in 76 appearances.

Coutinho has scored nine goals and has gotten eight assists in 32 games for Bayern this season.

It was gathered that the Bundesliga giants are not interested in activating their £105million option to buy him at the end of his temporary spell.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante reportedly has no plans of dumping the Blues when the summer transfer window reopens unless the club decides to offload him.

Kante has built a reputation as one of the finest Premier League midfielders, attracting interest from top European clubs including Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid.

PSG have for long looked to sign Kante, but the World Cup-winning star is understood to be reluctant to return to France.

The former Leicester star is further thought not to be keen with a switch to Madrid as he is afraid he could end up playing second fiddle to Casemiro.

