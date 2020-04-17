Home | News | General | BREAKING: Chief of Staff to President, Abba Kyari is dead
BREAKING: Chief of Staff to President, Abba Kyari is dead



  • 4 hours 15 minutes ago
BREAKING: Chief of Staff to President, Abba Kyari is dead
Abba Kyari

The Presidency regrets to announce the passage of the Chief of Staff to the President, Mallam Abba Kyari.

The deceased had tested positive to the ravaging COVID-19, and had been receiving treatment. But he died on Friday, April 17, 2020.

May God accept his soul.

Funeral arrangements will be announced shortly.

Chief of Staff to the President, Mallam Abba Kyari, passes on. May God rest his soul. Amen. Funeral arrangements to be announced soon.

— Femi Adesina (@FemAdesina) April 17, 2020

