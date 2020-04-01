Home | News | General | COIVD-19 pandemic: Reime Schemes, Shady Blue preach love in “Paradise”

Reime Schemes

By Ayo Onikoyi

As part of the efforts to ease tension among people around the world from the current COIVD-19 pandemic as well as to preach love among humans against all odds, Detroit, Michigan-born rapper, Reime Schemes, has teamed up with United Kingdom-based Nigerian-born artiste, Folashade Aboderin, popularly known as Shady Blue of the defunct JJC & 419 Squad to create alchemy of love.

The development, which came in the euphoria of the upcoming album entitled, ‘My Way’ of the Afrocentric soulful Jazz queen, has made her leave no stone unturned to return a powerful interpretation of her feelings in a collaborative work with Reime Schemes.

According to her, Paradise is a fusion of Afrobeat and HipHop which introduces west coast-based fusion (Hip Hop, Reggaeton, Soca, and Dancehall) recording artist, Reime Schemes otherwise known as R DOT S, into the Nigeria/African music industry.

Speaking on success the work has enjoyed since it release, Shady Blue noted that “Paradise” has enjoyed massive airplay across the music spectrum and very huge in East Africa, just as she underscored that the motive behind the new single was to ignite the spirit of her fans and music lovers at large with a true love song.

She alluded that at a time like this; a season of uncertainty, all we need is love, adding, “It is my pleasure to feel loved and also to express the originality of love to all and sundry. This is my focus to humanity as it promotes unity among lovers, individuals and nations.”

VANGUARD

