BREAKING: Abba Kyari’s body arrives Abuja for private burial (VIDEO)
Body of the late Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Abba Kyari, has arrived Abuja where he will be buried according to Islamic rites.
This was made known by the Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, in a tweet via his Twitter page.
He said,’ ‘We just received the body of Abba Kyari, the deceased Chief of Staff, to the President in Abuja.
”In strict observation of the protocol put in place for the burial of Coronavirus victims by the NCDC and the Federal Ministry of Health, the funeral prayer and burial will be private.
Recall that Kyari died on Friday night, after battling the deadly Coronavirus. He died at the age of 82.
