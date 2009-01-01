Home | News | General | ‘He took his master’s bullets with silence’ — Shehu Sani mourns Abba Kyari
'He took his master's bullets with silence' — Shehu Sani mourns Abba Kyari



Shehu Sani, former senator representing Kaduna central, has described Abba Kyari, deceased chief of staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, as a trusted and loyal friend of his principal.

On Friday, the presidency announced the death of Kyari who died as a result of complications from COVID-19.

The president’s chief of staff was on self-isolation after testing positive for coronavirus late March.

He was subsequently moved to Lagos for treatment.

In a tweet, Sani said Kyari took bullets for his master with smiles and silence, yet no one knew his side of the story.

“Abba Kyari; The President has lost a trusted & loyal friend. A man who took the bullets of his master with smiles, calmness & silence,” he said.

“We knew his cap & his colors but never his mind or his own side of his story. He will be missed as a Punchman or a punch.”

Bashir Ahmad, personal assistant on new media to the president, said Kyari will be buried today in Abuja according to Islamic rites.

